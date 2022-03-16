South Coast Gig Guide, March 15-21

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue. Chris Harland Blues Band at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm.Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Garry Carson Jones at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm Julia Jackson with Support Acts Cody Munroe Moore and Stella McMahon at Narooma Kinema. 7pm-11.30pm. Tickets $46.95+BF via Humanitix AfroBeat Dance Fete at Navigate Arts, Tanja; an intimate dance intensive meets dance party for all experience levels. 7pm-10pm. Tickets $40 via Humanitix Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm Great Southern Nights presents Day in the Valley with All Our Exes Live In Texas, Melanie Horsnell, Baedon, Penny Harterlink, Ricky Bloomfield and Ryan Luckhurst at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 9.30am - 8pm. Tickets $23.50 +BF via Oztix Jakob Poyner at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Klaus Tietz AND Surg at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Haley Legg at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-8.30pm Chris Harland at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm Nethercote Music Factory presents Blackboard Night at Nethercote Hall. 6pm-10pm Great Southern Nights & Navigate Arts presents Zoey Pepper with Stitch and Oom Pah Pah at Tanja Church, Tanja. 7pm-10pm. Tickets $20/$30 available online at Navigate Arts. Julia Jackson with Support Acts Cody Munroe Moore and Stella McMahon at Candelo Town Hall. 7pm-11.30pm. Tickets $46.95+BF via Humanitix Strutt Trio at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Alive in the 70's at Club Sapphire Merimbula, Audi. Doors 8pm. Show 8.30pm. 18+ event. Tickets online $20 + B.F. General entry with seating and dance floor. Moondog at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Loose Change on the lawn at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm Howlin' Mitch at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Kitty Kat & the Band of Thieves at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Drive Time at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm Willie and the Correspondents at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Klaus Tietz at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Richard Lawson at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm Wolfstone at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com

