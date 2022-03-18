Support the journalism that matters for Bega and unlock the region's best news

news, latest-news,

The Bega District News is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the Far South Coast's No. 1 news source, The Canberra Times. Visitors to begadistrictnews.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, March 22, when package details for new subscribers will be released. Existing Bega District News digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months. The new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking Far South Coast news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by The Canberra Times and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as the Bay Post, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Friday's Bega District News newspaper and each day's edition of The Canberra Times, allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look Bega District News website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users in the Far South Coast, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Editor Ben Smyth said the Bega District News was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," she said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to the The Canberra Times and our other mastheads covering the Far South Coast we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Bega and district news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region. "I hope this new offer attracts even more Bega District News subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that Bega relies on to stay informed." The Bega District News and The Canberra Times are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million rural, regional and suburban Australians a month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/75104392-76e0-453c-95a6-01d6177b6645.png/r0_240_2008_1375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg