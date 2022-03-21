RSL sub-branches put out a call to arms for help with traffic management

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

RSL sub-branch committees are putting out a call for anyone with a traffic controllers ticket to help them so that Anzac Day parades and services can take place without the full cost of employing contractors. The call comes after an extensive meeting between Bega Valley sub-branch representatives, local police, council, RSL NSW, Veterans Affairs and Transport for NSW on Friday, March 11. The meeting followed serious concerns by local sub-branch members over changes to the rules governing road closures and traffic management plans provided by council, which indicated licensed traffic controllers would be needed at multiple points. In the past, moving barriers and signage and manning barricades has been carried out by volunteers. Secretary of the Merimbula RSL sub-branch Tony Toussaint said that in the course of the meeting it was suggested "memorials be moved" to somewhere where people don't congregate on the road. READ ALSO: Not surprisingly the matter has become a 'cause celebre' for the sub-branches, who say Anzac Day is an important day of national significance for which they should not have to pay to employ traffic controllers so that services and marches can take place. At the meeting was state secretary RSL NSW Jeff O'Brien, who said he would support sub-branches develop a solution for future years. According to the minutes of the meeting, Mr O'Brien suggested he look into the regulations and ask that emergency services to be exempt and be able to resource road closures for Anzac Days in the future. Prior to the meeting on March 11 it had been hoped that local police, as emergency services personnel, could assist for this year at least. NSW Police stated they were prepared to act as controllers at each event, but were then told on Wednesday, March 9 that they could not act without a ticket. However police have advised that they have pulled together as many police as possible to help resource each of the sites for this year. But it still leaves critical gaps. Mr Toussaint said he had now been told that only licensed traffic controllers could move and remove barricades from their designated spots and this meant that they would have to pay for some traffic controllers. However, he was hoping there may be someone with a ticket willing to volunteer. Tony Toussaint can be contacted on 0417 249 235.

