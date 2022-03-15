Bega Valley Mayor to chair Canberra Region Joint Organisation

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The voice of the Bega Valley Shire will be better represented on a regional level with Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick elected to chair and executive of two key organisations. Cr Fitzpatrick's election to chair of the Canberra Region Joint Organisation, while also securing a seat on the Country Mayors Association of NSW executive committee, will ensure a consistent focus on the shire's needs are better heard among member organisations. Acting CEO Anthony McMahon said the appointments demonstrated the value of strong leadership and innovation at the highest levels of regional organisations. "This double recognition by Cr Fitzpatrick's peers will improve our shire's voice at regional and state levels," Mr McMahon said. "And while the voice of our community will be a priority, Cr Fitzpatrick's experience and even-handed approach will ensure all member councils are fairly represented. "The fact that Cr Fitzpatrick is the only returning Mayor in our region speaks volumes. Political and civic leaders are rightly held accountable at increasing levels, and having experience and stability steering these organisations will lead to great outcomes for NSW." Cr Fitzpatrick said he was humbled by his new appointments and is eager to contribute in these two key roles. "With everything our shire has been through, we have a great deal of experience and plans for success to bring to the collective table of these two organisations," Cr Fitzpatrick said. "I've been representing the Bega Valley community in local government for more than 12 years, and the challenges keep coming - many of which are not unique to our shire. "We are all living in times where health, housing needs, climate and financial sustainability need to sit as equals on any list of priorities. "With these new appointments, I will bring these key issues to the offices of governments using the collective power of agency, beginning with a continued push for greater appreciation of the increasing financial pressures placed on local councils, and the need for strong action to ensure our sustainability." The Canberra Region Joint Organisation represents 10 councils in South-East NSW and includes the ACT government. The vision of the CRJO is "Working together to deliver better outcomes for our communities and the region". The Country Mayors Association (CMA) of NSW represents almost 70 coastal and rural councils across the state, accounting for more than three quarters of NSW in terms of land mass. The CMA is a powerful organisation that advocates for local government and community needs.

