Free trauma recovery workshops for Far South Coast Communities

The Quest for Life Foundation has partnered with South Coast community organisations to deliver a series of free trauma recovery workshops for disaster affected communities in NSW and Mallacoota, Victoria. This series of one-day Your Life Matters Regional and Rural wellbeing workshops will help participants to improve their sleep, memory and focus, make better decisions, and feel more connected to other people. These workshops have been fully subsided for all participants through generous grant funding and are supported by community organisations in each area. The workshops are open to people on the land and their extended families, as well as anyone residing or working in the communities listed. Quest for Life Foundation CEO Petrea King, who will deliver the workshops together with Quest's Senior Facilitator Margie Braunstein, recognised the immense resilience of people in rural and regional areas. "People living in rural and regional communities - especially those experiencing exhaustion, emotional and financial strain, trauma, hardship or loss after floods, fires and the ongoing impacts of the pandemic - need support now more than ever. "They face challenges regularly and are constantly at the mercy of the elements - many have experienced drought, fires, an invasion of mice and now, floods." She said people in regional areas are often pushed to the brink in terms of the resources- financially, materially, physically, and emotionally. Quest Senior Facilitator Margie Braunstein invited community members to attend what she described as "non-confronting workshops" to learn practical self-care skills. "If you're feeling financially, mentally, or emotionally stretched, this workshop is for you," she said. "You will take home skills and strategies that will help you in your life, in your community, in your family." The workshops will run between 9.30am and 3pm, with bookings essential. To make a booking please use the number below for each location: 28 March Mallacoota - 02 4883 6599 - via Quest for Life Foundation 29 March Tathra - 02 6499 2345 - via Bega Valley Bush Fire Recovery Support Service 30 March Batemans Bay - 0436 299 482 - via Eurobodalla Community Recovery Officer

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/66097f5c-1ac9-40ad-abef-1cfa03f54003.JPG/r2_30_646_394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg