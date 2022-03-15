17 pallets of flood relief as Bega Valley pulls together | Video

news, latest-news,

There were smiles as the frantic wrapping and boxing of donations for NSW flood-affected families got underway at Robert Smiths on Monday morning, but also a deep sense of compassion for the many people who have lost everything. In the space of just one week many donations were received to help people just survive or clean up their homes, if they still have one. Just eight days after putting out a plea for food, cleaning products, and other essential items for flood affected victims in Northern NSW, a Bobbins Transport truck was heading north to deliver some of those essential items. A total of 17 pallets crammed full of shovels, hoses, cleaning products, buckets, tinned food, longlife milk and even a pump made it onto the Bobbins truck on Monday afternoon. In the morning original organiser of the online post that started the donations, Cheryl Ann Robinson was being helped by Karen (Ducky) Radford, Ronda Lynch and Mick Sandling at the back of Robert Smiths furniture shop in Pambula. Items were being boxed and bundled together before being plastic wrapped onto pallets. By 10am they were on the last pallet of goods, a donation from Sapphire Coast Anglican College, the last of many donations including from other schools such as Lumen Christi. They had been there all week preparing goods for the journey north. Cheryl Ann said people had been amazing and overwhelming in their donations. "We've had personal donations from so many people. Kodies Cleaning in Eden spent $500 in Eden Gas and Gear to provide goods, the Wharf Restaurant gave $1000 and Saarinen Organics made up a carton of 30ml containers of insect repellent. Mitre 10 gave 10 shovels and 10 trestle tables. "The response has been amazing, people have stopped me in the street and donated," Cheryl Ann said. The pallets were headed for the RFS sheds in the Lismore and Ballina regions where goods would be distributed and driven out to those in need who were still cut off. Cheryl Ann said people in the Bega Valley understood the issues because they had been through the fires and recognised that what was needed at this stage were items to provide immediate assistance. Clothing and furniture were not requested right now as these flood affected towns had nowhere to store those items.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/b297e55a-faec-453c-a90f-d91001bcd109.JPG/r0_207_4032_2485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg