Free workshops on tummy time and unravelling neurodevelopmental and behavioural disorders in children

Two free workshops are being offered by Chiropractic Life on tummy time for babies and getting to the root cause of neurodevelopmental and behavioural disorders. The workshops are being held on Tuesday, March 15 in Merimbula at Twyford Hall (16 Market St) with the help of Dr. Adam McKenzie from Murray Bridge Chiropractic Life in South Australia. The first workshop on neurodevelopmental and behavioural disorders will be held at 9.30am and is designed for parents, educators and childcare professionals and people working in healthcare in that space. It discusses the role of diet in gut health and how this can influence the brain and nervous system. It will also cover the relationship between environment and genetics can impact childhood neurodevelopment, learning, and behavioural disorders. Also discussed will be natural approaches to improving learning, socialisation, health, and behaviour that you can implement the next day. The tummy time workshop will be held at 11am and is catered towards parents around the importance of tummy time for babies. This relaxed and supportive workshop will cover ideas around what tummy time is and its benefits in terms of developing motor skills, and the strengthening of muscles. The practice helps support children to reach important developmental milestones, and so the session will help parents recognise normal childhood development. It will also cover how to recognize signs of body movement asymmetries, which in the practice of chiropractic medicine helps to indicate the early detectors of suboptimal functioning. The workshop will look at alternative and fun ways to do tummy time with you and your baby.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/566c7663-eead-4a7d-921c-509ab80ca190.JPG/r1_167_959_708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg