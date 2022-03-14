Bega Swimmers to lap up state championships

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ashton Gowing swam six state qualifying times in one day recently as one of seven Bega Amateur Swim Club members who dominated a Dapto swimming carnival last week. Following the success of Henry Philipzen and Lily Salway last week, the group of Sienna Wu, Ruby McBain, Mayarae Navarrate, Indy Cook, Amelia Byrnes and Monique have smashed their way through to represent the area in the Public School Sports Association (PSSA) state championships. Proud mum Sally Gowing said Ashton was "completely exhausted, just absolutely shattered" after dominating six events in a single day, securing state qualifiers in the 100m butterfly, freestyle, breast stroke and backstroke, the 200m freestyle, the 50m freestyle and a relay event. "I didn't think much about my results, I just got really tired," Ashton said on Saturday. He is just one of a group of dedicated swimmers that have taken to the water and get in their training swims before school. "We've been coming [to swim] since Ashton was two, he's progressed from afternoons to mornings and trains four mornings week from 6am to 7.15am before school," Sally said. Ashton said he had made the transition to High School this year, but was a year younger and as an under 12s contender faced largely primary school contenders. "It was probably this year [I really wanted to push it]," Ashton said. "Because in carnivals I am a year younger I was versing those Year 6 kids." Sally said the results were wonderful for each of the kids, who secured a number of individual results as well as a qualifying relay time. "I think just the experience of being up against it is great," she said, adding that some kids can train 12 months of the year, but the little club from Bega were taking them to task. "It has been 100 per cent worth it [the early mornings], he's so dedicated to his training and it's just nice to see how its paid off for him, we're very proud," Sally said. The PSSA state championships will run on April 4-5 and will go ahead at the iconic SOPAC swimming centre in Olympic Park.

