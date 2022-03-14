news, latest-news,

The Sapphire Coast Anglican College were consistent in the pool to win the Bega Business House Relay on Saturday night in spectacular conditions. Organisers at the Bega Pool said they were thrilled with the response with about 80 swimmers taking part across 19 teams. Swim coach Zoe Philipzen said the entries were spectacular with a wide spread of ages being a particular highlight for the evening in the pool. One team contained seven and eight-year-olds, with other contenders taking up the challenge in their sixties and seventies. Organisers also praised the conditions with teams taking their marks in brilliant sunshine on a warm afternoon. A few organised groups donned kit to represent their teams including members of the Tathra nippers, as well as surf life savers who donned their famous red and yellow caps and foam rescue boards. Ms Philipzen said one contender even had a broken finger, but donned some flippers and a kick board to still be part of the fun. Swimmers had to complete their four relay legs within seven seconds of the initial time they had set, which brought a few teams unstuck early, while seasoned contenders matched their pace well. The Bega Amateur Swimming Club was among the many winners on the night with Elders Real Estate donating $100 towards the club and a further $100 to a community group of a team's choosing in a random prize draw. The Waste People team were drawn out and Sally Gowing nominated the club to receive the additional $100 donation. Clinton Schrader took out the 100-club draw on the night and happily collected his cash prize from swim club president Scott Byrnes. There were also a strong collection of contenders for the 33m age category sprint swims with some exceptional performances in the pool.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/ffdc6eab-9129-43eb-9101-f8c3e92e1758.jpeg/r0_57_640_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg