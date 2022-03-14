Rovers take charge in pub footy

news, latest-news,

The Grand Rovers and Cobargo Eels secured wins in the belated second round of the pub footy competition on Friday night. The Rovers tussled early with the Commercial Hotel Magpies, but soon found some scoring options out wide to post a big score, winning 38-14. The Rovers deployed Bega Roosters premier coach signing Cam Verzoller who showed some exceptional speed and stepping skills early in play, giving an enthusiastic crowd a taste of what could be to come in the regular Group 16 season. It was Luke McKerlie from the Magpies who opened the scoring with a good charge up the right edge. However, the Rovers fired right back with a right-edge run by Verzoller, before the Rovers regained possession soon after and John Parbery found room to move on the left with a good overlap. A Sam Cooper four-pointer had the Rovers surging ahead by the break, while a flurry of points were scored early after the short break. Verzoller doubled up early after the restart, then Bobby Taylor piled on. The Magpies found a few cracks in the line to post some scoring runs of their own, but late tries to Ricky Stapleton and Cooper's second sealed the deal. In the second clash, the defending premiers, the Cobargo Eels secured a win with a Jackson Whitby try on the blower to secure the result in a grand final rematch with the Wolumla Wombats. Try scoring machine Matt Parsons made his first appearance on the wing lined up against Wombats star bolter Reece Moulden with some great clashes of pace between the pair. Parsons eluded plenty of defenders though on his way to scoring three tries for the night. The Eels also welcomed Matt McGovern who took stock of the competition through the middle, with captain Billy Hudson lining up for some good hits through the middle. The Wombats showed some good pace and forward momentum through the middle in kind, and were holding a narrow advantage into the dying minute of play before Jackson's flying dash at the line.

