Driver dies in four-car crash near Cooma

Police are investigating following a fatal four-vehicle crash near Cooma on Friday. About 8.40am March 11, emergency services were called to the intersection of the Snowy Mountains Highway and Kosciuszko Road, Pine Valley, about 5km west of Cooma, following reports of a crash involving a Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-MAX, Toyota Rav 4 and a light rigid truck. The driver of the Rav 4 - a man aged 53 - died at the scene. The male driver of the Hilux was taken to Cooma Hospital in a stable condition, suffering non life-threatening injuries. He underwent mandatory testing. The drivers of the truck and D-MAX were taken to Cooma Hospital with minor injuries. The Snowy Mountains Highway was closed in both directions for a time following the crash. Officers attached to Monaro Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash are urged to come forward and call Cooma Police on 6452 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cab3awiUhmM7JiamdaiM3H/12e2b279-aa8c-4516-b467-59d0b6b5bceb.jpg/r2_31_597_367_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg