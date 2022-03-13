EAT Merimbula 2022 a feast for the senses

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The sun was shining, the crowd was humming and there was the mouthwatering smell of bacon on the barbecue as people arrived at EAT Merimbula on Sunday, March 13. The annual featival of local produce, drinks and artisan chefs enjoyed a glorious autumn day free from the flooding rains of the past fortnight. The only drawback of the recent weather was that local estuaries were shut so oysters weren't on EAT's menu - however, there were so many options it hardly mattered. From free samples of Grand Matriarch vodka to home made gelati from Bianchini; Marine Rescue Merimbula's bacon and egg rolls (that's where the smells were!) to a miso soy ceviche tuna served with pickled Asian salad from the team at Merimbula Wharf Restaurant; Texan quesadillas from Dulcie's and a decadent lobster and coleslaw roll from Wheelers; there was a treat for every tastebud. Twenty-five stalls of food, drink and entertainment were doing a roaring trade right from opening time at 10am. Click or swipe through the above photo gallery to experience a sample of the day and the smiling faces who were enjoying it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/4562342a-51c0-4fba-9356-be8fad3b427f.jpg/r2_80_2998_1773_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg