Drier weather allows Council to reopen Poplar Avenue, Jellat Flats, Church Lane
Bega Valley Shire Council has announced that three roads within the Bega District have been reopened today, March 11.
Popular Avenue at Carp Street and Valley Street, Tathra Road at Jellat Flats, and Church Lane at Tantawangalo River causeway were all reopened by noon.
The clear and dry weather over the last two days has meant that some of the flood waters around the Shire have started to recede and roads have been cleared to reopen.
Many people remain hopeful that the good weather will continue over the weekend as predicted.
There remains a partial closure on Dr George Mountain Road at Tarraganda where traffic has been reduced to one lane due to a land slip. Traffic lights remain in place.
Council also wanted to warn the community that that there was still water over road and to use caution at Nullica Shortcut Road at the causeway.
The following roads remain closed:
- Upper Kiah Road at Mustering Ground Creek
- Devils Hole Road, Devils Hole
- Wallagoot Lane between Rixon's Bridge and the causeway, Wallagoot
- Benny Gowings Road at Murrah River Bridge, Murrah
- Wandella Road at Wandella Creek Causeway -
- Big Jack Mountain between Mt Darragh Road and national park rest area, Rocky Hall - closed (Big Jack Mountain has experienced a landslip and is closed with no access in both directions until repairs)
- East Street at the racecourse causeway, Bega
- Angledale Road at Jaunceys Bridge
- Murrays Flat Road, Tarraganda
- Millingandi Shortcut Road at the creek crossing, Millingandi
- Orchard Road at the causeway, Rocky Hall
- Tarlingtons Lane at Tantawangalo Creek causeway, Tantawangalo
- Big Jack Mountain Road at Reedy Creek causeway, Burragate
- Jacksonia Grove at the causeway, Bega
- Frogs Hollow Lane at the causeway, Frogs Hollow
- Wonboyn Road at Watergums Creek Bridge, Wonboyn
- Wonboyn Road at Wonboyn River Bridge, Wonboyn
- Westrops Road at Coolagolite Creek causeway