Drier weather allows Council to reopen Poplar Avenue, Jellat Flats, Church Lane

Bega Valley Shire Council has announced that three roads within the Bega District have been reopened today, March 11. Popular Avenue at Carp Street and Valley Street, Tathra Road at Jellat Flats, and Church Lane at Tantawangalo River causeway were all reopened by noon. The clear and dry weather over the last two days has meant that some of the flood waters around the Shire have started to recede and roads have been cleared to reopen. Many people remain hopeful that the good weather will continue over the weekend as predicted. There remains a partial closure on Dr George Mountain Road at Tarraganda where traffic has been reduced to one lane due to a land slip. Traffic lights remain in place. Council also wanted to warn the community that that there was still water over road and to use caution at Nullica Shortcut Road at the causeway. The following roads remain closed:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/d106e590-c566-413f-8037-d2387a20067a.jpeg/r10_672_4022_2939_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg