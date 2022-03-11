Public toilets completed at Apex Park in Cobargo

news, latest-news,

Construction of the new public amenities at Apex Park in Cobargo is now complete, with linking pathways and finishing touches completed late last month. Council's recreation projects manager, Matt Collins said while the amenities were available for the community and visitors to use over the busy summer period, the remaining items were carried over due to unforeseen circumstances leading into Christmas. "We're very pleased that the new amenities are now fully complete, for both the community and visitors alike," Mr Collins said. "The new amenities include a single accessible cubicle with a junior toilet and baby change table, as well as linking pathways suitable for prams, wheelchairs and other mobility aids." Strong community support for the new amenity was considered by Council late last year, resulting in a resolution to direct staff to seek funding for the project. Bega Valley Shire Mayor, Cr Russell Fitzpatrick said the new public amenity in Apex Park will bring new people and investment into Cobargo. "While a great service for locals, this new amenity will also serve as a valuable rest and play stop for people travelling through," Cr Fitzpatrick said. READ ALSO: "Taking a pitstop at a town like Cobargo, it's almost impossible not to get out and explore, which increases the likelihood of families spending money in the town's shops and cafés. "And while we are celebrating this new development, just a short distance up the road we are continuing with the rebuild of the Princes Highway toilet block that was lost in the Back Summer bushfires." The Apex Park public amenity was made possible through $165,900 funding from the Australian Government through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (Phase 2). In September 2021 local building firm, Leserbuild was appointed to carry out the construction works. Federal Member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain said government investment in rural communities is a priority. "It's great to see government support delivering a service that encourages more people to stop and enjoy all that Cobargo has to offer," Ms McBain said. "Cobargo is no stranger to the vulnerabilities facing rural communities, and this shows how a community's voice along with local and federal government investment has delivered this much called for amenity." The temporary accessible public amenity at 52-54 Princes Highway (opposite the Cobargo Co-Operative) will remain open until the new Princes Highway amenities are completed and open for use. The Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program supports local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects across Australia, supporting jobs and the resilience of local economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/6ae43ef2-46a1-4b53-8af9-2b25622c7b17.jpg/r9_454_3708_2544_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg