What's On in the Bega Valley this week

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hudsons Circus March 10-20 Hudsons Circus has extended its stay in Merimbula and rescheduled shows due to the wet weather. Main attractions include the Globe of Death motorcycle riders, Full Flying Trapeze troupe, BoneBreaking Leo direct from New York, dancing ponies, performing camels and some world class clowns in a fast-paced two-hour show. Tickets available online at www.hudsonscircus.com.au, over the phone on 0458 483 766, or at the circus ticket office from 10am daily. Beats by the Beach March 12 Free open stage event at Pambula Beach Caravan Park hosted by Headspace Bega's YRG group. Bringing local artists and youth together with an aim to reivigorate social connection and wellbeing following two years of lockdowns. Tickets are free but numbers are limited. To book visit events.humanitix.com/beats-by-the-beach or scan the QR code on posters around town. SCULPTURE Bermagui March, 5 - 14 Held annually in March on the Far South Coast, Sculpture Bermagui includes an outdoor exhibition of large sculptural pieces in the magnificent settings of Dickinson Point Headland and the foreshore, as well as an exhibition of indoor sculptures at the Bermagui Surf Club. EAT Festival March 10-13 EAT returns to the shores of Merimbula lake, along with the ever expanding festival with cafes, bars and culinary stars of the Sapphire Coast coming together in this much-loved celebration of locally sourced food and beverages. This year will also include some very special paddock to plate - and tide to table - tasting experiences. Visit www.eatfestival.com.au. Potoroo Palace March 19-20 Potoroo Palace is celebrating World Wildlife Day with half price entrance. There will be an Aboriginal culture tour around the park and educational talks all weekend about key species in our environment. The Blue Wren Cafe will be baking and cooking delicious food. Triangle Youth March 19 A day of music, creativity and good food at the Cobargo skate park hosted by Triangle Youth Events. Entry and activities are free, with food and drink subsidised for youth attending. There will be a bus running from Brogo and Tilba. Further details from Cobargo Green Recovery on Facebook and @triangle_youth_events on Instagram. Costa in Conversation March 19 Costa Georgiadis will appear in conversation with Councillor Karen Wright at Tulgeen Riverside Nursery, an event in collaboration with Eat Dirt Permaculture. They will discuss Costa's colourful and informative book Costa's World and talk about his gardening and sustainability knowledge. Event from 10.30am. Tickets are free, but register online first at www.southeastarts.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/4cce9da7-4035-448c-b754-1dfe03a424b4.jpg/r69_0_641_323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg