Over the past couple of weeks, local Bega Gun Club member, Charlie Smith has been travelling and getting good results for his efforts. Two weekends ago at Forest Gun Club, Charlie won their 100 target double rise event and also took out the overall winners prize for A Grade . For those unfamiliar with the sport, the double rise event involves two clay targets being launched from the trap simultaneously at different angles. The shooter has just one shot at each and a point is scored for each of the targets hit. The following weekend at Canberra International Gun Club, Charlie also competed. He won the 15 target double rise eye opener and then won the overall Double rise event, with a score of 97/100. He and a friend then won the Deauville Doubles event. The Bega Gun Club commends Smith on his recent results and said he was a great representative for the local club. Results from the club's March meet will be published in next week's BDN.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/16cc3e74-b472-4827-9d90-90c1ddb9f0c5.JPG/r411_83_1432_660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg