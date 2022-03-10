news, latest-news,

The final home and away round of the Far South Coast Cricket Association's A grade competition is this Saturday. Six clubs are a mathematical chance of making the finals. While the wet weather has meant a number of games have been washed out, it has meant that one-day ladder is the closest it has been for over a decade. Eden sit atop the ladder on 56 points with Pambula, Bega Angledale and Tathra all on 52. Bermagui and Merimbula are tied on 42 points after Merimbula upset Bermagui last weekend and put themselves back into contention for a finals berth. With sides receiving 12 points for a win and 2 points for a loss, each game will impact the final make up of the ladder. For some clubs the equation is simple, either win or go home. For others a loss won't be terminal until the net run rates are calculated. Pambula will host Bega-Angledale at the Pambula Sporting Complex and a win for either team will secure their place in the finals - The Bulls have a bit more pressure on to win, as an inferior net run rate means they would likely miss out if they lose to Pambula and other results go as expected. Bega Angledale captain Jay Trevaskis will be hoping a full strength side will live up to potential they have shown at different times during the season. Eden host Merimbula and a win by the home side will secure them top spot and home field advantage through the finals series. The strong Eden bowling attack ripped through a disappointing Bega Angledale side last weekend and will prove a tough proposition for a brittle Merimbula middle order. A big win for Merimbula would put them into equal 4th and sweating on other results to see if they can make the finals. Tathra will travel to Narooma where they will be expecting to win well against a young Narooma side. Bermagui have the most tumultuous race to the finals, needing a win and other results to swing their favour for a finals berth when they take on Wolumla. Kameruka, Tathra and Mallacoota are leading the B grade competition and cannot be shaken from a finals spot. In the C grade competition Bermagui will host Eden and Narooma play Merimbula at Bodella. The Women's competition is also entering the last round before finals with Narooma hosting Bega Angledale and Tathra hosting Pambula. Pambula will secure top spot on the ladder with a win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/4c3e8828-33fd-476f-ae7a-1af3473ced7b.JPG/r1346_1658_4795_3607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg