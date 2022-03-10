UPDATED
Bega Valley road closures update for Thursday
While the rain has eased off, there is still significant flooding and water over roads in the Bega Valley.
Bega Valley Shire Council is regularly updating its list of affected roads, keep checking back here or on Facebook for the latest
Report a flooded road to council by calling (02) 6499 2222
Council reports the following as of 7.10am, Thursday, March 10.
Recently re-opened
- Tathra Bermagui Road at the Wapengo causeway, Wapengo - open
Road closures
- Tathra Road at Jellat Flats - closed
- Towamba Road at Jingo Creek - closed
- Upper Kiah Road at Mustering Ground Creek - closed
- Tathra Road, Bega between Howard Avenue and East Street - closed
- Bega Street at Bega Recreation Ground - closed
- Carp Street, Bega at Kisses Lagoon - closed
- Poplar Avenue, Bega at Carp Street and Valley Street - closed
- Devils Hole Road, Devils Hole - closed
- Wallagoot Lane between Rixon's Bridge and the causeway, Wallagoot - closed
- Benny Gowings Road at Murrah River Bridge, Murrah - closed
- Wandella Road at Wandella Creek Causeway - closed
- Big Jack Mountain between Mt Darragh Road and national park rest area, Rocky Hall - closed (Big Jack Mountain has experienced a landslip and is closed with no access in both directions until repairs)
- East Street at the racecourse causeway, Bega - closed
- Angledale Road at Jaunceys Bridge - closed
- Murrays Flat Road, Tarraganda - closed
- Forest Lane at the causeway, Millingandi - closed
- Millingandi Road at the causeway, Millingandi - closed
- Millingandi Shortcut Road at the creek crossing, Millingandi - closed
- Orchard Road at the causeway, Rocky Hall - closed
- Tarlingtons Lane at Tantawangalo Creek causeway, Tantawangalo - closed
- Big Jack Mountain Road at Reedy Creek causeway, Burragate - closed
- Church Lane at Tantawangalo River causeway, Tantawangalo - closed
- Angledale Road at Doctors Creek, Angledale - closed
- Parrabel Street at the intersection with Angledale Road, Angledale - closed
- Buckajo Road between Daisy Hill Road and Grosses Creek Road, Buckajo - closed
- Jacksonia Grove at the causeway, Bega - closed
- Frogs Hollow Lane at the causeway, Frogs Hollow - closed
- Towamba Road at Stoney Creek causeway, Towamba to Burragate - closed
- Wonboyn Road at Watergums Creek Bridge, Wonboyn - closed
- Wonboyn Road at Wonboyn River Bridge, Wonboyn - closed
- Blanchards Road at House Creek, Brogo - closed
- Westrops Road at Coolagolite Creek causeway - closed
Partial closure - use caution
- Dr George Mountain Road at Tarraganda - traffic reduced to one lane at land slip (traffic lights in place)
Water over road - use caution
- Nullica Shortcut Road at the causeway, Nullica - water over road
