Bega Valley road closures update for Thursday

news, latest-news,

While the rain has eased off, there is still significant flooding and water over roads in the Bega Valley. Bega Valley Shire Council is regularly updating its list of affected roads, keep checking back here or on Facebook for the latest Report a flooded road to council by calling (02) 6499 2222 READ ALSO: Homeowner, council investigate after Merimbula landslip blocks traffic Council reports the following as of 7.10am, Thursday, March 10. Recently re-opened Road closures Partial closure - use caution Water over road - use caution READ ALSO: Emergency declared, but no magic wand

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/0c8945d4-71dc-468b-987e-11f2bcf408fc.jpg/r5_205_2042_1356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg