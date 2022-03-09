Make a splash at annual relay

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

If you would like to hit the pool as part of the ever-popular Bega Business House Relay, you have until noon on Saturday to get a team registered. There will be openings for 10 teams of four swimmers each to hit the water from 5pm on Saturday, March 12 with fun and consistency being the main aim for the evening. "If everyone swims 30 seconds a lap for example then their team time is two minutes and each time they get in they've got to stick to that time - and that's how you progress," Organiser Zoe Philipzen said. The challenge is to stick to your own time whether you're a fast or slow swimmer, you just have to match your previous lap and that opens up the relay to swimmers of all ages and abilities, while also opening the door for a bit of novelty. "One year I think they called themselves the Underwater Submarines we had some guys who could make the whole lap underwater and they were so consistent doing that they won it," Ms Philipzen said. "We've had lifeguards come and do it in their uniforms, people can wear floaties, whatever they want - as long as they can match their times." Ms Philipzen said despite the recent bout of poor weather and the challenges of COVID-19, the business house relay has never cancelled yet and has been a fun annual outing for more than 30 years. "One year it bucketed down, we had about 20mls of rain in the four hours, but it still went ahead," she said with a laugh. Bendigo Bank are sponsoring the night and will present prizes to the winners, while Elders Bega are also donating $100 to the swimming club and a further $100 to a community organisation of a team's choice through a random prize draw. The Public School P&C Committee will be hosting a barbecue on the night with everyone encouraged to bring a few dollars to grab dinner on the night. Ms Philipzen said everyone was welcome to bring some drinks and nibbles along as well, but the pool asks guests to not bring in glass. Picnic rugs, camp chairs and fold out tables are all welcome with the club hoping to create a wonderful community atmosphere. "We definitely want everyone here on the night to have fun and hang out, let the kids run around on the grass - it's not a late night and we're normally wrapped up by about 8.30pm," Ms Philipzen said. To register, call Ms Philipzen at the Bega Pool on 6492 2340, or drop in and fill out an entry form.

