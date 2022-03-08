Bermagui, Pambula boat ramp concept designs endorsed

news, latest-news,

The final concept designs for the Bermagui Harbour and Pambula Lake (Broadwater) boat ramp upgrades have been endorsed by the council, enabling the projects to progress to the detailed design phase before going out to tender for construction mid-year. Bega Valley Shire Council's recreation and natural assets coordinator, John Turville said the projects aim to improve the standard of recreational boating facilities and increase use and visitation to the region. "The upgrades at Bermagui Harbour and Pambula Lake will significantly improve the overall function and safety of the boat ramps and provide up-to-date facilities for locals and visitors alike," Mr Turville said. "I'd like to thank the local fishing and boating communities, and the Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee, for their significant input in the development of these concepts." The boat ramps will be closed for approximately three months during construction. It was expected the works will be carried out from July to September 2022. A specific timeframe is yet to be confirmed pending finalisation of the detailed design, applicable permits, and appointment of a suitably qualified contractor. A temporary boat ramp will be available at Pambula Lake for commercial operators including oyster farmers, abalone and urchin harvesters, and commercial fishermen, during the construction work. This temporary ramp will not be available for use by the public. "The boat ramp at Quarantine Bay will be the best alternative for most users looking to launch their recreational boats closer to Pambula," Mr Turville said. "In Bermagui, the Bermagui River boat ramp, which has recently been upgraded, is only 1.3 kilometres away making it an ideal alternative while the harbour boat ramp is closed." The projects are funded with significant contributions from the NSW government through the Boating Now program, as well as council contributions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/b167681b-a2fe-41ba-bee9-532732f6acf1.jpg/r50_0_1162_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg