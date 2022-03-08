Can Assist Trash and Treasure sale returns

news, latest-news,

Can Assist's Trash and Treasure Sale is returning after a two-year break. The annual sale is one of the charity organisation's major fundraisers, so it was pleased to announce it could finally take place again following the pandemic. The Trash and Treasure Sale will take place on Saturday, March 19, at the Bega Showground Pavilion, 8am start. If you would like to donate an item for sale, they can be dropped off at the showground on Friday, March 18, between 9am and 1pm. If you can't get it there, call 0439 321 945 and arrangements will be made to pick it up. Can Assist said it was thankful for the numerous donations it receives and looked forward to seeing everyone there on March 19. Head along and grab a bargain.

