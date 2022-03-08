Flood waters limit Bega schools

news, latest-news,

Both Bega High School and the Bega Public School will be limited due to flood waters on Tuesday. In statements released on social media, the High School has warned that some classes will be merged, while there will also be minimal supervision as staff are among those isolated by road closures. "Due to the continued risk of flooding, road closures and people isolated, many classes will be combined and regular classes will be unable to continue today," the statement reads. "We are only able to provide minimal supervision of students today. Depending on your individual family circumstances you may choose to keep your children at home today." READ ALSO: Updated road closures for Tuesday, March 8 Staff at Bega Valley Public School also said there could be limitations if rains continue. "Due to heavy rains again today we may have interruptions to our regular teaching programs. If flood waters continue to rise throughout the day we will need to collapse programs and combine some classes," the school shared on Facebook. "Depending on your families individual circumstances you may choose to keep your children home today." Further south, the Towamba Public School has been closed due to flood waters along the Towamba River. Other schools have shared information on limited impacts including shifted dates for swimming carnivals and sporting events. Other schools will operate as normal, but any further interruptions will be added to this article. READ ALSO: Queensland flood death toll rises to 13; NSW in for a drenching

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/e6b4f7bb-acf8-4989-9152-43c64b39ae63.jpg/r0_243_4592_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg