Ongoing wet weather puts a dampener on Bemboka Show

news, latest-news,

The Bemboka Show Society have sadly announced the cancellation of the 2022 show, which was scheduled to be held at the showgrounds next Sunday, March 13. President of Bemboka Show Society Don Spence said the wet weather was to blame for the decision. "It just hasn't stopped, there is more rain forecast for tomorrow and the ground is pretty well saturated, which is a safety concern for competitors and with car parking," Don said. "It doesn't take much to break surface and make a hell of a mess. "It's unfortunate, but we had to make a call early in the week. Everyone is disappointed, but I think they completely understand the decision. Don said it's likely the society will now wait until 2023 to hold the show. "I think it will be spring before it all dries out now, and the days are getting shorter," he said. "When we planning the pandemic made it all so uncertain and we thought we were going to be one of the lucky shows to go ahead as ours was scheduled later." The president said the show committee, the showground land manager and many locals had been steadily working toward the ground preparation for some time in pretty tough conditions. "I want to say a huge thanks to all those locals who have worked many hours to have our grounds prepared for the show," Don said. Read also: Offshore wind farm proposed for Eden coastline to 'grow an industry' for Far South Coast Terrific turnout for Candelo show despite weather and COVID concerns

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/ef8303bc-2199-4934-aef1-4ddc68d10753.jpg/r0_61_1728_1037_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg