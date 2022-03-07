Bega Valley Shire Council and Dane Waites recognised at Keep Australia Beautiful NSW awards

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Bega Valley has picked up four awards at the Keep Australia Beautiful NSW presentations, which were held on Saturday, March 5 in Albury. Bega has been awarded the overall sustainable communities Tidy Town Award and is the winner in the population category C (5001-12,000 people). The prestigious award recognises projects around litter, waste management, recycling, heritage, community spirit and other environmental areas in towns both large and small across NSW. The Bega Tathra Safe Ride group in association with Perth to Pambula runner Dane Waites, won the Communications and Engagement Award (population category B 1501-5000 people) for their use of the Bega Tathra Safe Ride Trash Trike and promotion with the help of Dane Waites who can often be seen running around the shire. READ ALSO: Bega Valley collecting donations for flood-affected Northern NSW The group used the the slogan 'Give Dane a Clean Run' to help promote the cause and Bega Tathra Safe Ride members were joined by the Bournda Environmental Education Centre and Woolworths Tura Beach staff. Dane Waites was individually recognised as a community champion and was at Albury with mum Junee Waites for the presentation. "There was a large picture of Dane on the screen and when he was announced as a winner, well I think Dane just flew from his chair to the stage, beaming, arms in the air, and there was no denying he was happy," Junee said. "When he spoke to the assessor who came to Bega, Dane spoke about the community and he liked it to be clean for all the visitors who come here and for the community who are proud of the bush and beaches," Junee said. Doug Reckord of Bega Tathra Safe Ride said it was lovely to see Dane's reaction. "Dane's a wonderful communicator and when Dane says he cares for the environment, you know his heart is in it," Doug said. READ ALSO: From Parisian high fashion to Potoroo Palace wildlife sanctuary, a film-maker's journey Doug rides the Trash Trike once a week between Bega and Tathra and more regularly along Sapphire Coast Drive to Bournda, picking up rubbish as he goes. "When I started we were picking up three bags of rubbish in a kilometre but now there's only one bag for the entire road. "We're not just middle-aged men in lycra, we want to do something to keep our roads and beaches clean," Doug said. He reckons about a third of the rubbish is caused by people tossing waste out of vehicle windows while there is a large portion which comes from things that have fallen off trailers or the back of utes, or trucks. "It's an ongoing thing, it doesn't go away and you need to do it regularly." The Bega Tathra Safe Ride group supported Junee, Dane and Dane's carer in their attendance of the awards ceremony because "their support has been such a lovely element". He is hoping that the Safe Ride group can adopt the Sapphire Coast Dr and Bega Tathra roads with a view to continually looking after them and getting recognition through the 'Adopt a Road' scheme. Bega Valley Shire Council received two awards for its compostable nappy trial; it was the winner of the Recycled Organics Award (population category B 1501-5000 people). It also was the outright winner in the larger population category C (5001-12,000) of the Resource Recovery and Waste Minimisation Award for the composable nappy trial. The Keep Australia Beautiful NSW organising team said there was a record-breaking number of entries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/65689f0f-13aa-4f62-914b-f1edcfd32e3b.jpg/r6_132_2043_1283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg