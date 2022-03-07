Tathra enjoys some TLC on Clean Up Australia Day

news, latest-news,

Tathra Land Care (TLC) organised a Clean Up Australia day on Saturday at Tathra Beach. Twenty people turned up in appropriate clothing and were supplied with bags and gloves. The group started at the southern end of the beach around the creek and car park, before turning their attention to the beach and sand dunes to the north. Over 2.5 hours they filled bags along the way to be picked up later using the Surf Club dune buggy. The rubbish included cans, bottles, plastics, paper, clothing, a football and numerous other bits and pieces. Jim Kelly from the group said there was not as much rubbish as in previous years, which he felt was due to a quieter COVID summer. TLC also looked for weeds and found three bitou bush and a large patch of coastal spurge, which they spent time removing. "We were surprised as we had not come across spurge for many years," Mr Kelly said. "We would like to thank everyone for their time, perseverance and hard work."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/759681ed-0d02-4f1c-aeb6-162b74e3e71e.JPG/r122_239_1975_1286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg