newsletters, editors-pick-list, Mother Mountain, movie, Gulaga, Tilba, Jewish, indigenous, Celina Stang

Mother Mountain enjoyed its world premiere at this year's Jewish International Film Festival in Melbourne on Sunday, March 6. Filmed at various locations on the NSW Far South Coast, including in the foothills of Gulaga - also known as Mother Mountain - the feature film has been lauded by critics. It won the Best Narrative Feature Film category at the Cannes World Film Festival for the month of October 2021 and is a shortlisted finalist in the annual awards. Written and directed by Celina Stang, and filmed in November 2020, Mother Mountain is screening at cinemas around the country this week. READ ALSO: Mother Mountain wraps up filming on Far South Coast Ms Stang's story tells of one woman's personal struggle, her pain and the unexpected friendships that help her heal. A young, restless Jewish mother and her family move to an idyllic country property at the base of the the Aboriginal sacred mountain 'Mother Gulaga' hoping to start a new life. When her daughter is bullied at school a young indigenous boy, Ren comes to her aid opening her eyes to the magic of the mountain. READ ALSO: Far South Coast spiritual sites have dual names officially assigned The movie was filmed at locations around Narooma, Tilba and Bermagui with some of the cast and the crew taking part in an Indigenous smoking ceremony at Mystery Bay Cottages the day before filming started. The lead actress Emilie Cocquerel plays the main character Selene, her husband is played by actor Fayssal Bazzi, Willow Spears plays their daughter Shani and actor Jarrah Finnerman plays Ren. Actress Anne Lambert plays the grandmother and Pip Miller plays the grandfather. Cultural producer on the set was well known author, producer and Aboriginal woman Fran Dobbie of Earthstar Productions. Ms Dobbie has a long held family connection with the Yuin people, saying the movie wouldn't have been possible without the support and generosity of the people of Narooma. Mother Mountain had its world premiere at this year's Jewish International Film Festival debuting in Melbourne on Sunday, March 6 and is screening at cinemas in capital cities around Australia through March and April. Winners of the 2021/22 Cannes World Film Festival Awards will be announced in May. Read more: Filming Mother Mountain movie at Narooma School | PHOTOS

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/31944bb6-860a-414f-bc84-1090a94fc8c4.JPG/r0_225_4512_2774_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg