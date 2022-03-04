Wolumla father-to-be faces $4000 in fines after night out in Bega turns sour

news, latest-news,

A Wolumla man has been fined several thousand dollars for physically assaulting two men outside the Commercial Hotel in Bega over a broken glass. Jacob Whitby, 22, faced Bega Local Court this week over an incident Magistrate Doug Dick labelled a "very serious matter" as it had involved "alcohol-induced violence at a licensed premises". The two men who were assaulted were left with significant injuries as a result of the altercation, including one of the men permanently losing one of his front teeth. Mr Whitby pleaded guilty to two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm when he took the stand in court on March 2. But not before an admonishment from the police prosecutor who told him to remove his hands from his pockets and keep his mask above his nose. The magistrate considered giving Mr Whitby community service, but said he was sympathetic to his situation as a father-to-be and said his full-time employment as a carpenter kept him busy enough. Instead Mr Whitby was fined $2000 on each assault charge. "This is hopefully the one and only time you'll be in court," said the magistrate sternly. "We have to send a message to the community that this kind of behaviour is very dangerous." Read more Court and Crime here

