South Coast Gig Guide, March 1-7

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue. Ricky Bloomfield at Tura Beach Library. 11am Poppy at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm Whiskey Dram at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Sam Stevenson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10.30pm Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm Kara Koen at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm Open Mic at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Chango Tree at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Music on the Square with Bega District Band Brass Quintet outside Merimbula Visitors Information Centre, Cnr Market & Park Streets. 1pm-2pm Michael Menager Trio at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10.30pm Hannah Matysek at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Two Dogs Plucking at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm The Sugarants at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 The Figmentz at Breakfast Creek Vineyard, Coolagolite. 1pm-4pm. $10 (U18s free). Take chairs and rugs to sit on. Doors open and pizzas available from 12pm Steve Tyson & The Train Rex at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3pm-6pm Joe Quennell at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm Roddy Reason at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Chris O'Connor at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm Alice Williams & Tim McMahon at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/f9c759e5-30c2-4b91-a086-42e271740c74.jpg/r2_249_3998_2507_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg