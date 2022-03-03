UPDATE: Bega River peak expected later tonight

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

SES emergency services say they are expecting the Bega River to peak later Thursday evening and so have released an updated minor flood warning that will likely see further road closures. The SES reminded the community that if they see a road closed sign, always turn around and find an alternate route, never try to drive through the flood waters. "There are many more roads closed now and so we are really asking the community again to make smart and safe decisions, never drive around barriers or through flood waters," Sapphire Coast SES commander Michelle De Friskbom said. LIVE BLOG: Ongoing coverage of the NSW flood emergency She indicated there was still rain expected to fall and that it was enough to keep things saturated and create potential problems for people on their properties. Based on the predictions provided by the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas will be impacted by potentially dangerous floodwaters: Roads and low lying areas in Angledale, North Bega and Bega, Jellat Jellat, Kalaru, Rocky Hall, Tathra, Tarraganda, and Tanja. PHOTO GALLERY: Bega district road closures amid rains, minor flooding Other local roads in low lying areas may be impacted. Refer to www.livetraffic.com.au 132 701 or contact Bega Valley Shire Council for more information. "People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should act now to prepare properties for flooding," said Ms De Friskbom. "Farmers and rural property owners should watch the river and be ready to move pumps, other equipment and livestock away from rising waters." According to the BoM, Bega River at Bega North remained steady at 2pm at 4.19m, falling below the minor flood indicator. The Bega River at Kanoona was also classified as steady at 2pm but has reached 4.34m. Brogo River at Angledale also remains high but steady at 4.66m, however at North Brogo was still rising at 2pm and sat at 4.27m. Ms De Friskbom said Cochrane Dam was spilling over which would result in rising levels in Bemboka River later Thursday afternoon. Bemboka R at Morans Crossing was classified rising at 2pm, with the level recorded at 2.39m. Brogo Dam was steady and sat at 104.38m, having risen roughly 1.5m since Tuesday.

