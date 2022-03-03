Bega Valley road closures, flooding, rainfall update

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The rain has continued to fall around the Bega Valley and the rising flood waters have resulted in a number of road closures. Between 9am Wednesday March 2 and 9am Thursday March 3 there was 39mm of rainfall officially recorded in the Bega and Cobargo Districts, with another 3.8mm between 9am and 11:50am. Merimbula's weather station saw 11.6mm received in the same 24 hour period, and another 0.2 between 9am and 11:50am. Bermagui had even less rain with only 5.6mm officially recorded between 9am Wednesday and Thursday, and no rain in the three hours since. READ ALSO: Bega River flood warning downgraded from major to minor Here are some photos from the flooded roads around the township of Bega this morning: READ ALSO: Roads that remain closed around the Bega Valley If you have a photo you would like to send us to include in our gallery, please email ellouise.bailey@begadistrictnews.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/b663ccc4-2fa7-4202-a57d-10f33c96c31f.JPG/r2_612_4590_3204_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg