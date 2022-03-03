Bega Valley road closures, flooding, rainfall update
The rain has continued to fall around the Bega Valley and the rising flood waters have resulted in a number of road closures.
Between 9am Wednesday March 2 and 9am Thursday March 3 there was 39mm of rainfall officially recorded in the Bega and Cobargo Districts, with another 3.8mm between 9am and 11:50am.
Merimbula's weather station saw 11.6mm received in the same 24 hour period, and another 0.2 between 9am and 11:50am.
Bermagui had even less rain with only 5.6mm officially recorded between 9am Wednesday and Thursday, and no rain in the three hours since.
Here are some photos from the flooded roads around the township of Bega this morning:
Roads that remain closed around the Bega Valley
- Carp Street at Kisses Lagoon, Bega is closed (alternate routes in place)
- East Street at the racecourse causeway, Bega is closed
- Angledale Road at Jaunceys Bridge is closed
- Murrays Flat Road, Tarraganda is closed
- Forest Lane at the causeway, Millingandi is closed
- Millingandi Road at the causeway, Millingandi is closed
- Millingandi Shortcut Road at the creek crossing, Millingandi is closed
- Orchard Road at the causeway, Rocky Hall is closed
- Pericoe Road at Towamba River Bridge, Towamba is closed
- Tarlingtons Lane at Tantawangalo Creek causeway, Tantawangalo is closed
- Tathra Bermagui Road at the Wapengo causeway, Wapengo is closed
- Big Jack Mountain Road at Reedy Creek causeway, Burragate is closed
- Church Lane at Tantawangalo River causeway, Tantawangalo is closed
- Poplar Avenue at Carp Street and Kirkland Avenue, Bega is closed
- Angledale Road at Doctors Creek, Angledale is closed
- Parrabel Street at the intersection with Angledale Road, Angledale is closed
- Tathra Road between East Street and Howard Avenue, Bega is closed
- Buckajo Road between Grosses Creek Road and Ridge Street (North Bega), Buckajo is closed
- Jacksonia Grove at the causeway, Bega is closed
- Yankees Gap Road at Greens crossing Bemboka River, Bemboka is closed
- Bega Street at Bega Recreation Ground, Bega is closed
