Janice Denny on animal neglect charges, allegations of court order breach

news, latest-news,

A Tantawangalo woman faced court this week on animal neglect charges as well as allegations she is in possession of horses despite court prohibition orders. Janice Denny, 60, was in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, March 1, facing several charges that relate to horses and ponies on properties in Tantawangalo and Candelo. The court heard Ms Denny was previously prohibited from owning horses for a period of five years, but these new charges relate to an alleged breach of that court order, which stated that she could not have ownership, possession or custody of, control over, or involvement with the keeping of horses. The court heard this alleged breach was related to 45 horses, ponies, and foals identified throughout the period of July until December 2021. Four of the charges related to the alleged failure to treat various horses and ponies for leg injuries and wounds, intestinal parasites, dental disease, and 12 ponies that were in poor body condition due to insufficient food. There was also one count of aggravated cruelty for an injured horse that was allegedly left without treatment. A legal representative from the Yagoona RSPCA appeared to the courtroom via audio-visual link. When Ms Denny entered the courtroom and was called on by Magistrate Doug Dick, she was asked if she was aware of why she was there, to which she replied that she was there to plead not guilty to all charges. The magistrate indicated to the RSPCA that the brief was to be served by email to Ms Denny by March 29 and that the matter would be adjourned until April 12, at which point Ms Denny would be required to confirm her plea. The RSPCA representative indicated to the magistrate that they would be lodging an interim disposal application, however Ms Denny interjected that no such actions could be taken because the matter was, "in the Supreme Court". To which the RSPCA representative replied, "no it's not in the Supreme Court". There was a back and forth exchange between Ms Denny and the RSPCA representative before Magistrate Dick said he would make a note that a disposal application would be filed. Read more Court and Crime here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/76c00ed4-ffd4-4858-befa-f5e766bc303d.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg