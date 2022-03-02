news, latest-news,

SES and emergency services are pleading with drivers and the community in general to not enter flood waters under any circumstances. Local emergency operations controller for the Southern Ranges Inspector Matt Hinton said that even with moderate falls of rain police were seeing low lying roads and causeways impacted by flooding. He said that the persistent La Nina weather pattern, the ground was wet, the creeks, rivers and dams were full and "what water comes in to the system, must go out." "If you live in remote areas impacted by a severe weather event, and regularly become isolated by flood waters, the advice is to be prepared with sufficient stock of food and water, and avoid non- essential travel during heavy rain," he said. READ ALSO: Insp Hinton also warned people that adding to the danger of driving in floodwaters was the uncertainty of the raod conditions. "Already this year there has been a number of weather events that have caused flooding across Southern NSW," he said. "With these repeated events damaging roads, you don't know what's under flood waters and if the road is washed away. "You are risking your life by driving and walking in flood waters, and the lives of the emergency services who respond to flood rescues." Insp. Hinton said that additionally, driving through road closure signage carried an "on the spot" fine of $275 under the Road Transport Act and if your vehicle was damaged by disobeying signage, you may not be covered by insurance. "Please heed the warnings, keep up to date with accurate information and never drive, walk or play in flood waters," he said. For SES support call 132 500 or in life threatening emergency call Triple 0.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/226253f2-3f73-4ed9-891e-903e2dfce812.jpg/r2_0_1099_620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg