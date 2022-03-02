18yo facing child sexual abuse charges in Bega Local Court

news, latest-news,

An 18-year-old man faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, March 1, after allegedly grooming, intoxicating, sexually touching, and assaulting a girl under the age of 16. The accused also faced charges for alleged reckless driving and for driving at night with three passengers under 21 years of age. The incidents involving the minor and the driving charges were alleged to have occurred in January 2022. The man, who has been out on bail, appeared in court and entered not guilty pleas to all nine charges. In court, the duty solicitor requested a minor change to one of the man's bail conditions of a nightly curfew, having the morning curfew lifted at 4am to assist him with work commitments. Another variation was made to a condition of not consuming alcohol, changed to only being able to consume alcohol if at a residential premises. Other bail conditions included not to contact any crown witnesses and to have no communication, including social media, to anyone under the age of 16 (excluding his siblings) unless he was in the presence of his parents. An AVO was also enforced in court to protect the child. The Director of Public Prosecutions was ordered to serve the brief of evidence to the accused's solicitor by March 22 and the case was adjourned to re-appear in Bega Local Court on March 29. Read more Court and Crime here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/43f004d6-fbc6-45ae-bd6f-c82a24c2610e.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg