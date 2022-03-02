Bega River flood warning downgraded from major to minor, updated Bega Valley road closures

news, latest-news,

SES emergency services have announced that the Bega River flood warning has been downgraded from major to minor, despite six road closures around the Bega Valley. Sapphire Coast SES commander Michelle De Friskbom said while it remained likely more roads could go under, the shift to a minor warning was good news. She said her team was very well versed in dealing with minor floods in Bega and had out of area resources available if need be. "Jacksonia Grove parallel to the Bega River came up very quickly this morning [Wednesday, March 2], we had guys out there and the water was just over the road and then an hour later it was right over the road," she said. LIVE BLOG: Ongoing coverage of NSW flood emergency She said the expectation was that the minor peak would be sometime Wednesday night or Thursday considering there wasn't as much rain last night as predicted. "The system is concentrated further north around the Illawarra so that's where it's dumping. It is touching the South Coast but certainly not as far down as we are. "But we're still going to get rain, so I don't want people to think it's all over and it's going to be nice and sunny. "We're still going to get some rain and possibly some severe thunderstorms affecting us over the next couple of days as well." Ms De Friskbom said rain that had fallen on top of the catchment areas would run downhill, and Cochrane Dam was also filling up but not yet full, so the additional water could become an issue if the rain was to pick up. READ ALSO: Fourth person dies in NSW floods According to the SES, there were still residents who were collecting sandbags because already-saturated ground remained a big risk under any period of intense rainfall. "Where 30mm might not normally have a big impact, it can still impact people if people have saturated ground because there's just nowhere for the water to run," said Ms De Friskbom. Three roads remain closed in the Bega district as of lunctime Wednesday, including East Street in Bega that is closed at the racecourse causeway, Angledale Road at Jaunceys Bridge, and Murrays Flat Road at Tarraganda. In Millingandi another three road closures have been announced, including Forest Lane at the causeway in Millingandi, Millingandi Road at the causeway, and Millingandi Shortcut Road at creek crossing. The Bega Valley Shire Council has also warned that there is still water over roads and to use caution at Tathra Road at Evans Park in Kalaru, and on Sapphire Coast Drive at Bournda Road intersection. "There's likely to be some more road closures over night and into the morning, so I guess the message is that it's obviously more dangerous at night time because sometimes council haven't been able to get to the road and it's sometimes harder to see at night and you might get a car aquaplaning. READ ALSO: Flooding, landslips cancel South Coast train services "People are very well-versed with what roads get inundated during minor floods so they just need to make sure that they remain vigilant when driving," said Ms De Friskbom. The other danger people needed to keep aware of was the hazardous coast warnings throughout the whole east coast, including big surf, that remained in place for the end of the week and into the weekend. "There is still the potential of some coast erosion so we still need people to be safe around the coast as well," said Ms De Friskbom. "The high tides also affect the ability of water to flow out of the river," she said. Re-opened roads around the Bega Valley Shire as at 1.30pm March 2:

