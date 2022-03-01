Body of missing Cooma man found in creek

news, latest-news,

The body of a man missing from the state's Monaro region since the weekend has been located. The man, aged 40, was last seen leaving a hotel in Cooma late on Saturday night, February 26. Officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Following inquiries, about 2.10pm Tuesday, March 1, the body of the missing man was located in Cooma Creek. Initial inquiries suggest the man's death is not suspicious. A report will now be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

