Tathra Eaglettes fly with some of Canberra's best

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tathra's own Eaglettes have helped create regional football history while on tour to Queanbeyan last weekend. Combined with some new players and much appreciated cameos from clubs such as Eden, Merimbula and Bermagui, the Eaglettes took on a pre-season clash against some first and second division Aussie rules clubs from Canberra and surrounds, including Sydney and the Central Coast. Tipped to come last in their pool, the Tathra girls played three games on the Saturday against Tuggeranong, Molonglo and the Queanbeyan Tigers. The first game at 10am saw them play against Tuggeranong in a close match, defeated by just five points. With wet weather making the ground slippery and slow, the Eaglettes found it hard to showcase their refined skills. However in their second game the girls came out fighting and had a convincing win over the Molonglo Juggernauts. The last game at 7.40pm saw the rain bucketing down with visibility low and marks hard to come by. However the girls fought hard against home team Queanbeyan. Unfortunately, with a couple of lucky goals the Tigers came away on top. Tathra ended up second in their pool proving they were a competitive side against some great teams. Captain Brea Williams commented on how proud she was of the girls in such tough conditions and how well they played as a cohesive team. "We performed well above what everyone expected us to achieve, and it showed that we can mix it with what Canberra had to offer," she said. "We really appreciate having a few of the girls come up and help from other clubs and even though we might normally play for different clubs we are all really close down here on the South Coast and just love getting out on the field either together or against each other." Tathra Sea Eagles Australian Rules Football Club is open for registrations for all juniors, youth girls, senior men and women. In particular the club needs numbers in open men and older age groups. A juniors come and try day is on this weekend, Saturday, March 5, at 3pm at Tathra Beach Country Club and the Sea Eagles would love to see new and old families have a great family afternoon and join the club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/f37ef0b5-a6cd-46b5-a701-22656bee4fa1.jpg/r5_192_2044_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg