Marlin galore in Eden, Merimbula waters

It looks like peak hour at Pitt Street. But no, it's the edge of the Continental Shelf just past the 80 fathom line where we have a flotilla of game boats angling for the magnificent striped marlin which have come south to our waters after a pause off Bermagui. Most of the vessels are visitors from Victoria which is a great fillip for our local economy. Further out at depths of about 480 fathoms, anglers using deep drop electric reels have taken some lovely blue-eye trevalla and ling. Australian salmon and kingfish are active off Long Point and in the early evenings at the Merimbula fishing platform with tailor later on. Best results from large soft plastics emulating pilchards. Good size trevally are active at the wharf and can be taken on smaller Nuclear Chicken soft plastics. Luderick have finally come to the party and our regular visitors from Victoria are not disappointed. Luderick respond to both cabbage weed and to artificial lures. There are some lovely calamari squid being taken from the wharf later in the evening or very early morning. Prawn-like No 3 jigs are working best. Ocean flathead both sand and tiger remain active along the 15 to 20 fathom line along the coast, the run out from the Bega River needs to clear before Kianinny fires up. Try between Turingal Head and Long Point as well as off Eden. There are a few nice whiting and bream coming from local beaches using worms and pippis. Australian salmon are also coming from the beaches; try Dolphin Cove, Tura, Haycock and Aslings near the top of the tide. Full pilchards with a triple gang hook work well. Dusky flathead, trevally, bream, whiting and tailor are available in the Merimbula Top Lake on both bait and soft plastics. Try the deeper holes where the fish congregate beneath the fresh from the recent rain. To preserve fish stocks, catch and release is the order of the day. There are trevally, tailor and dusky flathead in the Pambula Lake, once again in the deeper waters. The Bega River is muddy and is pushing hard with lots of debris due to the heavy rain and with more rain forecast, unlikely to fish well for a week or two. The club will be open Friday, March 4, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome. The monthly awards for the club's species comp, which featured dusky flathead for the month of February, will take place at 7pm. MBGLAC membership and all you need to know about local fishing is available at www.mbglac.com.au.

