Dragons kick-start NRLW campaign with win over Titans

Are tight games tougher as a player or as a coach? It appears to be the latter for Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward, who admits the coaches box swear jar was "full at halftime" of his side's 20-12 win over the Titans on Sunday. It could well have been overturned in the second half as he watched his side's 14-0 lead whittled down to just two with three minutes left. Ultimately, it took a bone-rattling shot from veteran back-rower Holli Wheeler on Titans prop Brianna Clark to literally stop the Titans comeback in its tracks. The Dragons closed the show from there with a late try to Quincy Dodd sealing the club's first NRLW win since September 2019. The foundation franchise has endured a rough trot and heavy roster turnover since reaching the decider three years ago, with Soward saying getting the club back in the winner's circle was bigger than his own maiden victory. "My Fitbit said I was at about 81 beats per minute but I'm pretty sure I was higher than that," Soward said. "I'm intense, I'm emotional, I ride every play and I think the girls respect that. It wasn't pretty but I'm really really proud. We defended really well in that first half. "It was obviously a bit of a rocky roller coaster at the end there. ''We probably learned some tough lessons in the second half, but it's the first time the Dragons have won the first round of the NRLW competition. "It's only the fourth time the club's had a winning game, so I'm really happy for Kez (skipper Kezie Apps) and the girls." In what was a return to the 13-a-side game after nearly a decade in Rugby 7s, Emma Tonegato was the star, laying on a try, saving three and looking dangerous every time she touched the ball. She did so often, with 13 carries for 159 run metres and six busted tackles in a performance that dispelled any doubts over whether the Olympic Gold Medalist could re-adjust to the longer form of the game. "She was fantastic. Everything we expected her to do she did," Soward said. "She got a couple of opportunities there and we saw that it doesn't take long to slot back in when you're a quality athlete and a professional like Emma is. "She's been working hard defensively on her game and getting people in the right position and she did that today." Dodd's injection midway through the first half proved momentum shifting, but it was the performance of rookie halfback Rachael Pearson that attracted the most chat post-game. In her first NRLW outing, Pearson played the game of a veteran, twisting the knife on the Titans off her boot and steering her side around the park with aplomb. Soward admitted pre-game that he's been more demanding of his No.7 than just about any player in the lead-up to the season, but it paid dividends first-up. "I was really happy for 'Rat', she's under a lot of pressure this year," Soward said. "I remember what it was like being coached by Ricky Stuart as a young half coming in and how intense that situation was, so I've tried to keep it as light as possible. "She was fantastic today and still has a lot of growth to go. If she didn't know if she was ready for NRLW or higher honours, I think she does now."

