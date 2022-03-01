Baby Noah born on 'Twosday' at Bega hospital

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Celebrating a birth is a special and joyous occasion, but last week Tura Beach couple Amy Kranhold and Lee Wellard felt some extra excitement about their son's arrival. Baby Noah arrived at South East Regional Hospital in Bega last Tuesday, February 22 - a palindrome day, reading the same both forwards and backwards - 22022022. Newborn Noah Christopher Wellard came into the world on his actual due date, which generally occurs in only about five per cent of births. "We were hoping he would come on that day," mother Amy Kranhold said. This was Amy's third child, and she went into labour naturally, but after some difficulties Noah was delivered via emergency caesarean section at 12.59pm. "The maternity staff at SERH were absolutely amazing," Amy said. Recovering well at home, Amy said Noah's big brother Izaiah, aged 11, and sister Adelyn, 3, have adjusted really well since their tiny sibling arrived. "They are smitten with him, he's been such a lovely surprise," Amy said. "We have only been home for a couple of days and are trying to get into a new routine." Amy and Lee had planned to get married in December 2021, but had to postpone the celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions. "We had actually considered planning the new wedding date for February 22, but decided to wait until after bub came," Amy said. The next palindrome date will take place on February 3, 2030, and the last palindrome day of the century will also take place on a leap day, on February 29, 2092! Read also:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/b24cd36b-b49c-44b0-ba4b-f0ffc82df5c3_rotated_270.jpeg/r286_697_2599_2004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg