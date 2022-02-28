Grace a shining example of chasing your dreams despite challenges

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tura Beach teenager Grace Murphy lights up all around her as she overcomes the odds to start her very own candle business. Grace, 16, has quadriplegia cerebral palsy and epilepsy but this didn't stop her from wanting to start her own candle making business. "Whatever someone wants to do, even if they've got a disability, just go for it, give it a try, you never know what you're capable of," Grace said. Grace and her mother Kelly started up the business together, working side by side in their home at Tura Beach, creating homemade candles out of pure soy wax. They've named the business Simply Grace and kept the range small so that Grace could manage her orders easily. Kelly said the "industrious idea" came to Grace five months ago and together they set out to give it a go. "We'd never made candles before but Grace had always loved them and one day she walked out and said 'Mum I want to make candles'," she said. Kelly said Grace had been inspired by others making candles on social media and decided it was something she wanted to try. However making candles wasn't as easy as they first thought and after many hours of watching YouTube tutorials and experimentation they perfected their method. "We soon discovered it wasn't as simple as we thought and we had lots of failures," Kelly said. READ ALSO: Ron Finneran OAM: Australia's first Winter Paralympian and key to the development of disabled skiing here Now the duo offer eight scents, with candles ranging from three sizes, traveller, medium and extra large. Kelly said during the making process, Grace will take care of sorting and labelling the candles, while she'll pour the hot wax. Kelly said this was mostly due to safety reasons, but also because Grace can only use one good arm. "She's a great labeller and does all the printing and sorting and things like that and I do the actual hot pouring," Kelly said. In late January, Kelly shared their story on local buy, swap and sell pages on Facebook, in a hope to get the business kickstarted. "After Christmas everything quietened down so we thought we'd make a little Facebook post and see what happens," Kelly said. Within two days of the social media posts they had received 700 orders! Kelly said she and Grace found the support overwhelming and were shocked to see the volume of orders. "I was beside myself, I was like 'what is going on?' We had thousands of comments and it just went viral," she said. Kelly said she and Grace were also humbled by the support from their local community. "It was pretty nice," Grace said. Within every order made, Grace adds a special touch, leaving a hand written note to the buyer. "She puts a little thank you card in each box to practice her writing," Kelly said. Due to the high demand, people can expect candles to take three weeks to be posted from when orders are placed. READ ALSO: Disability advocates call for inclusive planning and services to improve accessible tourism on the Sapphire Coast Kelly said she was happy to see the business thrive, since her aim had been to find a way for Grace to earn money doing something she enjoyed. "We needed something that was going to be sustainable for Grace to earn an income for herself, we didn't want her to be supported by the government for the rest of her life," she said. "We wanted her to have her own little business and it's something we can do together and have fun with."

