Far South Coast highway roadworks this week

news, latest-news,

Resurfacing of sections on the Far South Coast's two major highways is taking place this week. Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Tuesday, March 1, on the Princes Hwy in Narooma and Cobargo, and March 3 on the Snowy Mountains Hwy at Bemboka. Transport for NSW will be resurfacing the highways in those areas to improve the safety and resilience of the network as part of routine maintenance. Work be carried out at the Costin Street and Princes Hwy intersection in Narooma between 7.30am and 4pm on Tuesday, March 1, weather permitting. Work will also be carried out 120 metres north of the Cobargo-Bermagui Road and Princes Hwy intersection in Cobargo between 7.30am and 4pm Wednesday, March 2, weather permitting. In Bemboka, work will be carried out at the Hoskins St intersection with the Shnowy Moutntains Hwy. In all instances, parking in the areas will not be permitted during work hours. A single lane closure, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and to allow an additional five minutes of travel time. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/6645f73a-644c-441b-8855-9c663ac6cc47.jpg/r1_115_2590_1578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg