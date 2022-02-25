What's On in the Bega Valley

news, latest-news,

February 25 Life on Land's Edge, performed at Wolumla Hall, will take you on an epic journey alongside migratory shorebirds as they connect continents and cultures. Presented by the Bowerbird Collective, it is a cinematic concert, drawing on art, science, and music from across the ages. Spectacular footage and soundscapes set the scene for two of Australia's most adventurous musicians. Tickets available online and are $25 or $5 for children. February 23 - March 6 The famous family-owned circus Hudsons is coming to Merimbula with all the fun and excitement of the big top. Main attractions include the death-defying Globe of Death motorcycle riders, Full Flying Trapeze troupe from South America, BoneBreaking Leo direct from New York, dancing ponies, performing camels and some world class clowns in a fast-paced two-hour show. Tickets are available online, over the phone on 0458 483 766, or at the circus ticket office from 10am daily. February 24 City meets Country at the Down South Jazz Club where some of Australia's best, Peter Locke (piano), Mike Walsh (acoustic bass) and Rob Brice (guitarist) take on the first set to be joined later by two local musicians; Ken Vatcher (drums) and Paul Dion (reeds) for a selection of favourite jazz standards and a sprinkling of original compositions. Cost $15 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors. Email bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Aileen on 02 6495 9853. February 27 The Wyndham Village Market on the fourth Sunday of every month. Find handmade treasures, yummy homemade treats and local produce at their friendly all-weather market. Enjoy great food and Wyndham's own specialty coffee while listening to the local 'music maker of the month'. Market hours: 8.30am to 1pm. March 2, 5 The Bega District Band Brass Quintet will play at a free lunchtime concert, from 1pm, on the deck outside the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre on Wednesday, March 2 and Saturday, March 5. March 5-6 Well-Thumbed Books at Cobargo is organising a huge book sale with a large number of books donated by the families of the late Neilma Gantner and the late Senator Susan Ryan, with proceeds going to the Bega Women's Resource Centre. Official opening at Cobargo School of Arts at 11am on March 5 with an introduction by shire councillor Helen O'Neill. March, 5 - 14 Held annually in March, Sculpture Bermagui includes an Outdoor exhibition of large sculptural pieces in the magnificent settings of Dickinson Point Headland and the foreshore of Dickinson Park, as well as an exhibition of Indoor sculptures at the Bermagui Surf Club. Head to their website for more details.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/34b9ecd6-297d-4d99-bfef-82b1d9bda4fd.jpeg/r5_0_2127_1199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg