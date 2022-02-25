No need to cover up our emotions anymore

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

You can breathe easier now. Feel free to smile. With the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions, as of yesterday masks are no longer required in NSW - other than on public transport and in hospitals and aged care facilities. How freeing it feels to be mask-free in public - and to see other people's smiles once more. Understandably there will be contiuing anxiety and perhaps reluctance to give up the face coverings for now. Please be considerate of others and their personal choice to wear a mask or not - as we have done so well so far. But there's a part of me who feels an urge to celebrate, university graduation style, by tossing masks in the air - as long as they are picked up afterwards as I've already seen far too many "disposable" face masks in gutters already. The face mask issue pales in comparison though to far more important matters affecting our community and indeed the world at large. I spoke to several people during the week who are dealing with the fear and anxiety of war in Ukraine, worried for their own families and loved ones fleeing the Russian invasion. The threatened conflict escalated quickly this week to ground troops, aerial raids and missiles and shelling right across the country. It's been described as the largest miltary offensive on a European state since WWII and the bellicose language being used by Putin is deeply troubling. No doubt the fear and anxiety goes beyond just those in our community of Ukrainian descent. But it is for those who I ask you also spare a thought, your love and support. - Ben Smyth, Editor

