Fox control program at Mallacoota takes a punt on changes following review

Fox control near Mallacoota will be even more effective following a review of the Southern Ark team's fox control activities along the Croajingolong coast east of Mallacoota Inlet. The first change saw a local punt operator transport two Polaris vehicles used in the program across Mallacoota Inlet, thereby eliminating the lengthy drive to access Howe Flat Track, which can often be closed due to flooding. Other changes will involve improving how bait stations are used and how frequently the program is undertaken. Southern Ark operations manager Andy Murray said it was important to undertake regular reviews of operations to ensure improvements are made. "By undertaking this review we're able to deliver a more effective fox control program and help protect our native species from the impact of foxes," he said. "Being able to access that part of the coastline, using the punt has been a great development for us in reducing the drive time to access Howe Flat Track. "In February, our team was instrumental in transporting a team of four researchers from Birdlife Australia to Lake Wau Wauka, along with about 120kg of equipment, where they camped for a week while they put out song-metres. "The song-meters are left on site, where they record bird calls. When collected and analysed, they can provide data about which sites are occupied by eastern bristlebirds. "A week later the Polaris vehicles were used again to collect the team, and the whole process will be repeated at the end of February to collect the song-meters," Mr Murray said. Foxes are a key threat to a wide range of species and, on Howe Flat, the eastern bristlebirds are the most important. The area is also occupied by long-nosed potoroos, diamond pythons, southern brown bandicoots and hooded plovers, all of which are preyed upon by foxes. Southern Ark is the largest wildlife management project in Victoria, delivering effective fox control across one million hectares in East Gippsland for the benefit of native wildlife. Residents and visitors to Mallacoota are reminded that domestic dogs, even on-leash, are not permitted on the beach east of Mallacoota Inlet. Anyone who suspects their dog may have been poisoned should report the incident to the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) customer service centre on 136 186.

