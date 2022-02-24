South Coast Gig Guide, February 23-28

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue. Millson Keys at Ollie Masons Bistro, Eden. 5pm-8pm Down South Jazz Club presents City Meets Country at Club Sapphire. Peter Locke (Piano), Craig Scott (Bass), Paul Dion (Reeds), Ken Vatcher (Drums). Doors open 7pm. $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. For bookings and enquiries phone 6495 9853 Reckless at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Open Mic Night hosted by Miss Kitty Hart and Joshua McHugh Esq. at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. Bookings essential 0407 474 459. 6pm-9pm Life on Land's Edge - a cinematic concert experience with Simone Slattery, violin & Anthony Albrecht, cello at Wolumla Hall, Wolumla. Adults $25, U18s $5. Tickets via www.bowerbird.productions/wolumla Tom Burlinson: Now We're Swinging at Audi Room, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Doors open 8pm for 8.30pm start. 18+ event. Tickets online. Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm Rick Bamford at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm Stick Whack at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Jakob Poyner at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Anton Wurzer supported by Mike Martin at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Hayley Legg at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5pm-9pm Stand Up Comedy Night at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 5pm-9pm Ride The Wind at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10.30pm Dust & Echoes at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Millson Keys at Ollie Masons Bistro, Eden. 11am-2pm Whiskey Dram at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Loose Change on the lawn at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm Rick Bamford at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Salt at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Mark Austin at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm Anton Wurzer supported by Mike Martin at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm TrainWreck at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm Greg Kew at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Garry Carson Jones at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Pickin' Thyme at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm

