Just over a week ago nurses across NSW took strike action. Their aim was to draw attention to challenges that have plagued them for quite some time - wage frustrations and a shortage of staff. Nurses want one nurse to every four patients on each shift and a pay increase above the NSW government's prescribed public sector offer of 2.5 per cent. One - the pay rise - is something that the powers-that-be should be addressing immediately. The push for a wage rise above 2.5 per cent comes in the wake of a wage freeze in 2020 prompted by the global COVID pandemic. Adding insult to injury in 2021 the NSW government offered them a rise of only 1.04 per cent. Nurses have an agreement in place for a 2.5 per cent pay rise each year in July. Needless to say they are now effectively playing catch up on what should have come their way as part of this agreement. The other concern that prompted strike action - staff-to-patient ratios - may be a little more complicated to remedy immediately, but measures need to be put in place as a matter of urgency to address the problem. This includes steps to bring new qualified nurses through the ranks, incentives to attract such staff to regional areas and even addressing housing affordability and availability to ensure that relocation is possible. Premier Dominic Perrottet said the government "hope that we can provide a resolution" but the issues are "complex". He said Health Minister Brad Hazzard is in "constant dialogue" with the unions. However, the silence since last week's strike action has been deafening. This situation is about paying attention to and supporting people who care for other people and save lives every single day. They have continued to front up to work to support their country and communities through the COVID health crisis. They put their own well being and that of their families at risk to ensure that the community-at-large is supported. They even step up for additional shifts because the numbers on the ground are simply not enough in many cases. Two years into this pandemic, these frontline workers continue to dedicate themselves to caring for others, but they are tired. Tired from doing back-to-back shifts, tired of their pleas for a much-deserved payrise being ignored or restricted, tired of feeling unappreciated. It's time to hear some noise from the government on this matter - after all it is not a new subject of concern.

