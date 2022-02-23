newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bega's Kezie Apps has been named to captain the St George Illawarra Dragons for the first season of the expanded NRLW draw. A cheeky secret video taken by Jamie Soward as he gave Kezie the news was shared by the club on social media. "You're going to be captain this year," Soward reveals to which Kezie twice asks "are you sure?" Soward confirmed his selection saying "I've known for a while, one million per cent I couldn't be happier". "I'm sweating, I am excited" Kezie says during the exchange before the official announcement was later made to the full complement of players. Also in the video is the official reveal to players. "It gives me great pleasure to announce - she's a leader to you, she's a mother hen to a lot of you, but for me she represents what the Dragons are - a proud rich club with a rich history," Soward says before calling Kezie's name. "I guess how much everyone knows I love the club," Kezie said. "I'm really honoured and I can't wait for season one and to lead you all and I'm really lucky that we've got a great bunch of girls here with great potential." "And today is so exciting to come together." She added that the club were ready to rip in with a broadened six-team draw this year. In an interview with NRL.com, Soward revealed a key talking point had been focusing on the Dragons' game plan, not what the competition might do. "I've played against some of the future immortals of our game and you can't go into games worrying too much about what they're going to do. You must focus on your own job," "That's the main message I've relayed across to the girls. The older players like Kezie Apps, I think she will relish a different person to challenge her this year." Apps is one of eight players who remain from the Dragons' 2020 squad with 12 potential debutantes and four new recruits. The opening round will see the Dragons face the Gold Coast Titans on March 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/b844c867-502a-4717-bea6-3fa173458cc2.jpg/r12_179_5030_3014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg