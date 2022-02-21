Webinar to weed out African lovegrass options

news, latest-news,

Local farmers and advisers will have the opportunity to get the latest updates on best practice management of African lovegrass during a free webinar on Tuesday, March 1 from 12.30 until 1.30pm. NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) principal research scientist, Hanwen Wu, said the webinar will highlight NSW DPI and Local Land Services (LLS) research in managing the invasive grass. "The department has established an African lovegrass on-farm demonstration site near Cooma, which is delivering informed results," Dr Wu said. "We are evaluating the efficacy of residual and post-emergent herbicides on the weed to determine the best chemical control options. "Integrated weed management approaches are being applied in various farming systems to manage the weed and address emerging herbicide resistance issues. "The potential for livestock to graze African lovegrass following some treatments is one of the options we are exploring. "Crop competition from winter crops, wheat and canola, has slowed the growth and development of African lovegrass and a summer-active growing mix of lucerne and chicory is helping to suppress the weed. "Seed set management offers another option and seed sterilisation using low rates of knockdown herbicides has shown excellent results in managing seed set." South East LLS's herbicide resistance survey results from the Monaro will be presented in the webinar, highlighting the need to follow an integrated approach to African lovegrass management. "For many landholders, African lovegrass has been difficult to control. Informed data on herbicide use and viable new options to effectively manage the weed will be welcome," said South East LLS senior agricultural adviser, Jo Powells. Established in partnership with local land managers and the Snowy Monaro Regional Council, the African lovegrass best-practice management demonstration site is co-funded by the NSW government and the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions. Please register here for the free webinar, https://bit.ly/3GEc6Hm. For those who can't attend please register and you will be notified when the recording is available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/ed57527e-4a9f-47bc-8148-0185fe1b762f.JPG/r0_499_4032_2777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg