Cobargo 'Triangle' youth plans day of music, creativity at skate park

The first of three planned youth events for Cobargo and surrounds is coming up next month. Hosted by Triangle Youth Events and Cobargo Green Recovery, the event on March 19 will be a day of music, creative activities, tree-planting, delicious food and most importantly fun. Grow the Music will run an open-mike for young talent to perform and local band Roux will take to the stage during the afternoon. READ ALSO: Cobargo Green Recovery saves 1300 plants from getting turfed Cobargo Green Recovery chairwoman Tania Lingard said it would be the first of three events "by youth, for youth" to be held over the next 18 months at the Cobargo Skate Park. "Funding was received from the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund in June 2021 for youth in the Triangle area - Brogo to Tilba - and planning for the first event began," Ms Lingard said. "Our youth-based committee met weekly to plan the activities for an October 2021 event, but we were stymied by COVID restrictions and had to postpone until March this year. "Late last year we decided to appoint an event manager and Dave Crowden came on board. We have now appointed two junior event managers, Jacinta Boyle and Jacinta-Maree Carr. "These two young women will gain invaluable experience working with Dave, who has extensive experience throughout the shire in managing events." READ ALSO: Cobargo's historic Bank of NSW building goes to auction this week Entry and activities are free, with food and drink subsidised for youth attending. There will be a bus running from Brogo and Tilba to transport Triangle youth to Cobargo. Further details from Cobargo Green Recovery on Facebook and @triangle_youth_events on Instagram. Cobargo Green Recovery is a not for profit community group dedicated to helping Cobargo and districts recover from the 2019/20 bushfire.

