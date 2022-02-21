Wombats blitz pub comp opener

news, latest-news,

The Wolumla Wombats made a strong statement in the opening round of the 2022 pub league comp on Friday night. The team led by Jye Britten had good forward momentum through the middle, while classy bursts of speed out wide had the club jumping to an early lead in the opening clash against the Commercial Hotel Magpies on Friday night. The Wombats burst out of the gates and held an 18-0 lead by half-time before opening the scoring again in the second half to have a comfortable 22-0 lead before the Magpies started to find their strides. The Magpies began putting some good passages of play together and got into the scoring late in play to pick up a handy pair of tries. However, the early dominance had been enough for the Wombats to run out winners 28-10. Group 16 talent has been smattered around all four teams in the draw with some newcomers also pulling on the boots alongside returning stalwarts of the game. Organiser Scott Barton lined up for Wolumla alongside names like Todd and Scott Ingram, Shannon and Josh Shepherdson among others. The Rovers boast Ryan Apps, cross-code prodigy Jack Hukins and possibly the biggest forward pack of the four squads with players like Darnell Andy and Brendan Bartlett. The Eels have some strength in the forwards through captain Billy Hudson and Tony Tyrell and some sterling quicks like Jackson and Jacob Whitby. The Magpies have plenty of size through the middle with Corey Thomas bringing along a couple of cousins for the comp bolstering the line-up. In the second match, the defending premiers, the Cobargo Eels, came out well to get the opening points on the board. However, the Grand Rovers quickly fired back as everyone shook off the cobwebs after a long hiatus from the cut-short finish to the Group 16 season last year. Just one try separated the Eels and the Rovers at the break with the Rovers edging ahead. However, the Eels were a little understrength and couldn't quite match the Scott Fuller-led Rovers in the second half with the Grand Hotel contingent piling on a couple of handy tries for a convincing win. The pub draw will run for four weeks with two matches each Friday night.

